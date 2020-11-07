Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMMC. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

CMMC opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.27. The company has a market cap of $244.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

In other Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,148,013.20. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

