Contrasting United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of United Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 22.56% 13.69% 1.45% United Security Bancshares 24.63% 8.49% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Bancshares and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancshares and United Security Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $52.87 million 1.26 $10.66 million N/A N/A United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.31 $15.17 million N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Bancshares.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats United Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. The company operates seventeen banking centers and two loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of October 15, 2020, it operated through 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

