Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

ROAD opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,142,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Construction Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 75.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

