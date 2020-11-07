Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$1,650.00

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,600.00 to C$1,650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

CSU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,572.59 on Tuesday. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1-year high of C$1,637.22. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion and a PE ratio of 98.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,490.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,500.92.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 41.4599976 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.332 per share. This represents a $5.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

