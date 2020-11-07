Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Given a C$1,500.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $12.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $49.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $56.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSU. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pi Financial lowered Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,650.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,572.59 on Tuesday. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1,076.34 and a 12 month high of C$1,637.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1,490.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,500.92.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 41.4599976 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $1.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $5.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

