Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNRD opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.06. Conrad Industries has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

