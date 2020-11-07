Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

CONN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of CONN opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Conn’s by 34.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

