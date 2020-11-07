Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

