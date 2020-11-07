Compass Point Upgrades Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) to Buy

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

ORCC stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

