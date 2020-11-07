Compass Point Upgrades Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) to Buy

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ORCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.
ORCC stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.