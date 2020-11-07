Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JCS. ValuEngine raised Communications Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Communications Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Communications Systems in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Communications Systems in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Communications Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Communications Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

