Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMA. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.94.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 61.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 262,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 100,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 86.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,378,000 after buying an additional 306,517 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.