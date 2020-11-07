Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COHU. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cohu from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

COHU opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $972.48 million, a PE ratio of 145.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cohu by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

