Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COHR. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.67. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth about $576,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 29.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coherent by 37.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

