CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 371,739 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 665,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,965 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.