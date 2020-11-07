Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CZWI opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.10%. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.