Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CRUS stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 98,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

