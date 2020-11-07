CIBC Trims Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Target Price to C$24.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.07.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.97. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$794.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1774879 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s payout ratio is 139.61%.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

