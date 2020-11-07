CIBC Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $160.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.86% from the company’s previous close.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

IFCZF stock opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.74. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $117.51.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

