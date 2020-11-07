CIBC Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $160.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.86% from the company’s previous close.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

IFCZF stock opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.74. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $117.51.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

