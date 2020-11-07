CIBC Boosts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $120.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

