Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $675,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.29. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

