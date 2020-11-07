ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChromaDex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.19.

ChromaDex stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.59. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 528.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

