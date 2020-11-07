Christopher Knowles Purchases 10,000 Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) insider Christopher Knowles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,848.97).
Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.17. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT.L) Company Profile
