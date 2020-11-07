China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) versus Herbalife Nutrition (OTCMKTS:HLF) Critical Review

China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Medicine and Herbalife Nutrition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Herbalife Nutrition 0 0 5 0 3.00

Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than China Medicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of China Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Medicine and Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Herbalife Nutrition $4.88 billion 1.47 $311.00 million $2.82 17.20

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than China Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares China Medicine and Herbalife Nutrition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Medicine N/A N/A N/A Herbalife Nutrition 5.89% -120.60% 15.83%

Volatility and Risk

China Medicine has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herbalife Nutrition has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats China Medicine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Medicine

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds. It provides products that treat stagnation of the heart blood, obstruction of qi in the chest, cardiodynia, headache, and dysmenorrhea; upper respiratory tract infection, acute faucitis, acute tonsillitis, acute gastroenteritis, etc.; acute and chronic hepatitis, deferment hepatitis, cholecystitis, etc.; irregular menstruation, dysmenorrhea, and amenorrhea; anemia and deficiency of vital energy; palpitation, dizziness, and fatigue; and cerebral arteriosclerosis and ischemic stroke. The company distributes its products through a sales network in China. The company was formerly known as Lounsberry Holdings III, Inc. and changed its name to China Medicine Corporation in May 2006. China Medicine Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products. The company also provides literature, promotional, and other materials that include start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. It offers its products through independent service providers, sales representatives, and sales officers, as well as through its retail stores. The company was formerly known as Herbalife Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in April 2018. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

