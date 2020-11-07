Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDGL. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $1,384,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

