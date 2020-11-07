Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT Raised to $18.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHNG. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.
CHNG opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
