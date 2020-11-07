Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT Raised to $18.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHNG. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.