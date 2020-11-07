Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.64

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 129781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

