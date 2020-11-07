CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $36.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE:CF opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in CF Industries by 150.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

