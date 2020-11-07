Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 341,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 51,529 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.