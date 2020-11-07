CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NYSE CNP opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

