Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Celanese by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.