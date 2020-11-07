CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $138.05 on Thursday. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 96.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CDW by 78.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1,313.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 28.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

