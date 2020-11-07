CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CDW in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.76. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $138.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

