Cathay General Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 417,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

