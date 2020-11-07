Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $266.63 million, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at $177,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.