Caroline Kemsley-Pein Acquires 23,866 Shares of Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Stock

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein acquired 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £19,808.78 ($25,880.30).

Shares of LON:DIVI opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Friday. Diverse Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.26.

Get Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.