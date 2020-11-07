Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPX. CIBC raised their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James set a C$36.50 price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.07.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$31.15 on Tuesday. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$20.23 and a 12-month high of C$38.88. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

