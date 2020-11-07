Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Given a C$36.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$36.50 target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPX. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.07.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$31.15 on Tuesday. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$20.23 and a 12 month high of C$38.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.26.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.