Capital One Financial Weighs in on Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of COG opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after acquiring an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,416,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,070,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

