Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exterran in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Exterran stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Exterran has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 66.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 161,595 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Exterran during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Exterran by 19.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

