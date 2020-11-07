CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$7.50

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$5.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) stock opened at C$6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $527.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.36. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$7.29.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

