Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

