Canaccord Genuity Lowers Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Price Target to $10.00

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.76 million, a P/E ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Horton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.