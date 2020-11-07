Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

