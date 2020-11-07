Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) alerts:

TSE CCO opened at C$12.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$16.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 112.78.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.