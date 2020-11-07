Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

