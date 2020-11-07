Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $11.25

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CADE. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 564.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

