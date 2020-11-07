Bunge (NYSE:BG) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BG. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of BG stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. Bunge has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bunge by 2.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 2.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Bunge by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

