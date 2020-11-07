Brunswick Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,863,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after buying an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.