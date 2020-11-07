Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $55.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $49.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CSFB restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.97.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, December 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 11th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.32). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,191,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 76.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

