Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.21. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

BBU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 975,177 shares of company stock worth $7,071,670 in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

